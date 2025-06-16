FIR Against Bengaluru Bike Taxi Driver For Assault On Woman Passenger

An FIR was lodged on Monday against a bike taxi driver for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger within the Jayanagar police station limits in Bengaluru, an official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 13. The accused bike taxi driver has been identified as Suhas.

DCP Lokesh Jagalasar stated that on June 13, at around 10 a.m., there was an argument, followed by slapping of a woman by a Rapido bike taxi driver.

The woman was asked to register an FIR that day but she refused. However, she has come forward to register a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

The woman had objected to the 'unsafe' driving by the accused, after which an altercation had ensued following which he had slapped her.

An investigation is underway in this regard and the accused is being questioned, DCP Lokesh stated.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that they have also collected video of the young woman repeatedly hitting the bike taxi driver -- first using her hands, and later by her bag -- in the presence of public.

Police said that an argument broke out between the bike taxi driver and the woman over over-speeding, rash, and negligent driving. In the middle of the argument, in full public view, the bike taxi driver slapped the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of women in Bengaluru.

The victim approached the police station and submitted the video. Initially, the police had filed a Non-Cognizable Report regarding the issue.

The bike taxi driver, Suhas, told the media on Monday that the woman had abused and hit him first, and he had merely retaliated.

"I had taken a shortcut to reach the destination, and halfway, the lady asked me to stop and abused me in English. I tried to tell her that I have been operating a bike taxi for five years and knew the shortest route. After reaching the destination, she assaulted me with her tiffin box in full public view. I could not take the insult and hit her back," he claimed.

The accused driver further claimed that he had informed her manager about her "violent behaviour". He stated that he received a call from the police and would cooperate with the investigation.

The police have booked the bike taxi driver under Sections 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman).