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FIR against Mamata Banerjee for violation of high court order during Kolkata rally

Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against Mamata Banerjee over alleged violations of a Calcutta High Court order during a TMCP rally, while the TMC chief accused the BJP government of police atrocities and electoral manipulation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
FIR against Mamata Banerjee for violation of high court order during Kolkata rally
Image Credit: IANS

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FIR against Mamata Banerjee for violation of high court order during Kolkata rally
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