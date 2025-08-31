FIR Filed Against TMC Leader Mahua Moitra For Derogatory Remarks Against HM Amit Shah

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She has reportedly said Shah's "head should be cut off" for failing to check the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

As per ANI, the FIR has been registered at the Mana Camp police station under sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Moitra's Contentious Remarks

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A video was posted on social media earlier showing the purported remarks of Moitra, where she reportedly said that Shah keeps talking about infiltrators; however, the borders are protected by the security forces that come under the Home Ministry.

She said, "He (Amit Shah) keeps saying infiltrators, infiltrators, infiltrators. The border is protected by forces that come under the Home Ministry."

Also Read: Shocking And Shameful: BJP On Mahua Moitra's 'Anti-Hindu', 'Casteist' Remarks

Chhattisgarh CM Hits Back

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take punitive action against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra if the Chief Minister did not agree to the TMC MP's reported remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP leader also demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged remarks made by Moitra.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai shared, "The remark made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji is not only objectionable but also a serious criminal act. Such audacity to make such remarks would not be possible without the backing of the Trinamool Congress high command and Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Smt. Mamata Banerjee Ji should clarify whether she agrees with Mahua Moitra Ji's statement or not. If she does not agree, then she should take punitive action against her party leader and apologise to the entire country for this act."

Earlier, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra's reported remarks.

(with agencies' inputs)