FIR filed against UP Congress chief Ajay Rai over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

An FIR has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai in Mahoba district under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for allegedly disrupting public order. The case stems from a video that went viral on social media, showing Rai leading a gathering of supporters. According to police, the group engaged in unlawful assembly and blocked a public road, obstructing government work.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh said, “On 22nd May 2026, a video came to our notice via social media in which State Congress President Ajay Rai, along with his supporters, unlawfully gathered and obstructed government work by blocking a public road. He also made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. A complaint was received at Kotwali Police Station in Mahoba, following which an FIR has been registered under relevant sections. Action is being taken.”

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Advocate Neeraj Rawat, who criticised the Congress leadership’s conduct. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, “This shows the culture of the Congress party... I approached the police with a complaint and an FIR has been registered.”

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The case has been registered at Mahoba City Kotwali Police Station against Ajay Rai and 25–30 of his supporters, including outgoing Congress Committee Secretary Brijraj Ahirwar.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On FIR registered against him for his remarks on PM Narendra Modi, state Congress president Ajay Rai says, "That Dalit girl from Mahoba should get justice. File not 10 but 100 cases against me. We will not back down. This was an AI-generated video. Our… pic.twitter.com/XtsZNf3YPU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan recognised the remarks as "inexcusable and unforgivable," while lambasting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly encouraging such behaviour by his party members.



"Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has degenerated and decayed into a den of debased elements like Ajay Rai... The kind of filth, foul-mouthed remarks by Ajay Rai have made about PM Modi is inexcusable and unforgivable... One should also keep in mind that these remarks of Ajay Rai are coming in close succession to Rahul Gandhi's shameful attack against PM Modi. This is the kind of undignified and uncultured behaviour Rahul Gandhi is encouraging... Congress and Rahul Gandhi should remember one thing that the people are watching," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation tour, particularly highlighting a widely discussed moment in Rome where Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees. Gandhi described the gesture as a distraction from serious diplomatic matters.

(with ANI inputs)



