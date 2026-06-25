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  • /FIR filed in Ram Temple donation theft row after SIT findings

FIR filed in Ram Temple donation theft row after SIT findings

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
FIR filed in Ram Temple donation theft row after SIT findings
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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