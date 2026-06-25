/FIR filed in Ram Temple donation theft row after SIT findings

An FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple, following orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath based on complaints filed on June 14 and the findings of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted on Thursday.
The case was registered at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.
The petition has urged the registration of an FIR and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine reports of missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities in the affairs and administration of the Trust.
This is a developing story, furhter details awaited.
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