‘Fir ghusenge...fir marenge;’ Pakistanis react to Dhurandhar 2 | Watch

Dhurandhar 2 is shattering box office records in just three days of release. After netting Rs 226.27 crore in India within its first two days, the film raked in Rs 113 crore on day three, as per Sacnilk, pushing its domestic total to Rs 339.27 crore.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is earning rave reviews from audiences and celebrities alike. Yet some viewers have slammed the film for its alleged flaws and ‘propaganda.’

A video with reactions from the Pakistani audience went viral, in which they criticised the movie, calling it ‘third-class’.

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One bizarre remark from the video where a man was seen echoing a dialogue from the movie of charecter played by actor Arjun Rampal.

“Pata hai na Major Iqbal ne kya kaha tha..hum firse aayenge..fir ghusenge..fir marenge,” said a man in the viral video.

The dialogue sparked outrage for its context in the movie. Major Iqbal is centred around the antagonist in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, portrayed by Arjun Rampal.

This ruthless Pakistani military operative masterminds terror operations.

Another Pakistani said, “The first part was also anti-Pakistani... but this is worse...”

While the video was criticised by Indians on social media, fans called the Pakistani national’s reaction “meltdown.”

Unreal meltdown from Pakistan's audience living abroad over Dhurandhar: The Revenge



These same people were appreciating & hyping Dhurandhar's 1st part coz it showed Layari mainly & kind of glorified Rahman Dakait + SP Aslam who they treated as their heroes & in 2nd part… pic.twitter.com/4xH6vN3KYM — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 21, 2026

Fans reasoned the “meltdown” as exposing Pakistan’s terrorist ideology.

Some fans captioned the video: "The same Pakistanis who once praised Dhurandhar 2 for its cinematic brilliance are now furious over it."

Pakistan attempted to block Dhurandhar as soon as it was released in India in December last year. But in the omnipresent digital era, their efforts failed.

"At least 2 million illegal downloads of the film have been reported in Pakistan in just two weeks. It has become the most pirated movie there, surpassing 2.0 and Raees. The ban may have cost the filmmakers ₹50-60 crore, but the message portraying Pakistan as a complete terror state has reached audiences across the country,” as per an IANS report.

Notably, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: Revenge has garnered praise for the artist's performance, music album, cinemetography and direction.











