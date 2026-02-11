FIR registered after labourer dies falling into open sewer in Rohini
Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with a 32-year-old labourer who tragically fell into an open sewer near the Mahashakti Kali Temple in Rohini Sector 32, Delhi.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement