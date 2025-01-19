FIR Registered Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Indian State' Remark In Assam

An FIR has been lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati, Assam, following his controversial remark about the 'Indian state.' The complaint, filed by Monjit Chetia, accuses the Leader of Opposition of inciting subversive activities, endangering national security, and undermining the unity and integrity of India.



The FIR was registered at Pan Bazar Police station in Guwahati under sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to actions that pose a threat to the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The complaint filed by Chetia claims that Gandhi’s statement crosses the line of permissible free speech, and could potentially incite unrest or rebellion.

The Controversial Remark

Rahul Gandhi’s remark was made during the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. Reacting to comments made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on India's 'true independence,' Gandhi declared that his fight was against the 'Indian state itself.'

This remark has sparked intense reactions, with critics alleging that it undermines the authority of the state and could fuel separatist sentiments.

Allegations of Inciting Rebellion

In his complaint, Chetia asserts that Gandhi’s words were intended to create a narrative that delegitimizes the government and portrays it as a hostile entity. The complaint further claims that Gandhi’s statement could provoke disaffection among the public, leading to potential unrest or rebellion against the Indian state.



Chetia also suggests that Gandhi’s remark stems from his frustration over the Congress party’s repeated electoral defeats. He argues that, unable to secure public trust through democratic means, Gandhi is now resorting to rhetoric that undermines the country's unity and sovereignty.

The complainant expresses concern over Gandhi’s position as the Leader of the Opposition, emphasizing that such statements undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.