हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
King Mihir Bhoj

FIR registered against unidentified people for painting plaque of King Mihir Bhoj statue black

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police is identifying the culprits by analysing the viral video.

FIR registered against unidentified people for painting plaque of King Mihir Bhoj statue black
Image for representation

Police lodged an FIR against unidentified people for painting black a plaque installed below the statue of King Mihir Bhoj at a college in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Dadri Police station area. A video of the act has gone viral on social media.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

"An FIR registered against miscreants for painting a plaque black. It was installed below the statue of King Mihir Bhoj at a local college. The complaint was filed by Gurjar Vidhya Sabha. We have taken cognisance of a viral video of the incident," said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police is identifying the culprits by analysing the video. The investigation is underway.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
King Mihir Bhojcontroversystatutevideo
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal to begin 2-day Punjab visit today, 'big' announcements expected

Must Watch

PT2M25S

DNA: Now one nation, one health card