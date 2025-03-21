The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to transfer Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma after a fire incident at his bungalow led to the alleged recovery of a huge cash pile.

The HC judge was transferred back to his parent High Court in Allahabad following a report against him. The news agency ANI reported that the top court collegium led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna made the recommendations for his transfer to the Centre.

According to ANI, a follow-up action "if and as required" will be taken by the top court Collegium against Justice Varma of the Delhi HC.

"Supreme Court Collegium met, and CJI took note of the issue. The transfer is not a finality, it's a process. In the interest of the institution, it's just a step. Further action if and as required in the future will be taken," ANI learned.

Reactions To Cash Recovery

A senior lawyer on Friday expressed pain and shock before the Delhi HC over the incident. According to the news agency PTI, the lawyer said that he and others were shaken by the incident, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya shared his emotions, and said “So is everybody. We are conscious”.

Arun Bhardwaj who is a senior advocate expressed his respect for the system and the judges before a bench of Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

"We respect the system a lot. Each of the judges are respected a lot. We are shaken my lords and demoralised. Please take some steps. I am not expressing my pain any further and I am sure I am expressing the pain of many of my brothers. Please take some steps to see that such incidents do not happen," PTI quoted Bhardwaj.

Reacting to the incident, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal mentioned that the issue of corruption in the judiciary is very serious.

Speaking to reporters, Sibal said, “The issue of corruption within the judiciary is a very serious issue. This is not something that has been articulated by senior councils and lawyers in the country for the first time.”

“It is time for the Supreme Court to start looking at issues of how the appointment process takes place. The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done…,” he added.

Justice Varma took oath as Delhi HC judge in October 2021.

(with agencies’ inputs)