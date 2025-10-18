Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973569https://zeenews.india.com/india/fire-brahmaputra-apartments-rajya-sabha-mp-delhi-2973569.html
NewsIndia
BRAHMAPUTRA APARTMENTS FIRE

BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts At Brahmaputra Apartments, Hosts Rajya Sabha MPs | VIDEO

A massive fire has erupted at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi, a residential complex for Rajya Sabha MPs located just 200 meters from Parliament.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts At Brahmaputra Apartments, Hosts Rajya Sabha MPs | VIDEOREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A massive fire has been reported at the Brahmaputra Apartments building on Dr. Bishamber Das Marg in the middle of Delhi. The residential apartment housing many Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) falls in a very sensitive area, just 200 meters from the Parliament House.

More details are awaited...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh