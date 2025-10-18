BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts At Brahmaputra Apartments, Hosts Rajya Sabha MPs | VIDEO
A massive fire has erupted at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi, a residential complex for Rajya Sabha MPs located just 200 meters from Parliament.
A massive fire has been reported at the Brahmaputra Apartments building on Dr. Bishamber Das Marg in the middle of Delhi. The residential apartment housing many Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) falls in a very sensitive area, just 200 meters from the Parliament House.
#WATCH | A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot
More details awaited pic.twitter.com/eEk0UUyZzU— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025
More details are awaited...
