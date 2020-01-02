Fire breaks out at a battery factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi, several feared trapped

A major fire broke out at a battery factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi on Thursday morning (January 2). The fire spread quickly due to explosions in the batteries and a part of the factory building also collapsed due to impact of the blast.

Sources told Zee Media that several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped inside the building. At least 35 fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. A team of NDRF has been called to assist in rescue operations.

On December 8, 2019, at least 43 people had died after a fire broke out in an unauthorised bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in Filmistan. Most of the dead were labourers who used to work in the factory and were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out in the morning.

A case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan, who went absconding after the fire broke out. He was later detained by the Delhi Police, along with manager Furkan, who were the key accused in the case.