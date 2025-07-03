Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2926117https://zeenews.india.com/india/fire-breaks-out-at-aiims-trauma-centre-in-delhi-five-tenders-dispatched-video-2926117.html
NewsIndia
DELHI HOSPITAL FIRE

Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Trauma Centre In Delhi; Five Tenders Dispatched | VIDEO

A transformer fire broke out at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from fire services.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Trauma Centre In Delhi; Five Tenders Dispatched | VIDEO Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Trauma Centre In Delhi (IANS)

A fire erupted at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, prompting a rapid response from the city's fire services. Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, the incident was triggered by a transformer catching fire within the AIIMS trauma centre premises.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, and the situation is being actively managed by emergency personnel. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK