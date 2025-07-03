Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Trauma Centre In Delhi; Five Tenders Dispatched | VIDEO

A fire erupted at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, prompting a rapid response from the city's fire services. Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Delhi: A fire broke out in a transformer at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Several fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/dLDQWNhQ1t July 3, 2025

According to fire officials, the incident was triggered by a transformer catching fire within the AIIMS trauma centre premises.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, and the situation is being actively managed by emergency personnel. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.