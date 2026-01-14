Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006446https://zeenews.india.com/india/fire-breaks-out-at-bjp-mp-ravi-shankar-prasad-s-delhi-residence-no-casualties-reported-3006446.html
NewsIndiaFire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi Residence; No Casualties Reported
BJP

Fire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi Residence; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi residence, but was swiftly controlled without casualties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi Residence; No Casualties ReportedImage Credit: ( ANI )

New Delhi Fire: A fire was reported at the New Delhi residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday morning, officials from the fire services confirmed.

The Delhi Fire Department said three fire engines, along with a team from Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory, were rushed to the spot. The fire was quickly brought under control, with no damage reported so far. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and authorities said more details are awaited.

Separately, last week, a major fire had broken out at a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera–Rajokri border in the national capital, impacting nearby slum clusters as well. The fire department received an alert around 4:30 am and promptly deployed teams to the location.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials said as many as 24 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which were later brought under control.

(With Inputs From ANI)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated