Fire Breaks Out At BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi Residence; No Casualties Reported

New Delhi Fire: A fire was reported at the New Delhi residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday morning, officials from the fire services confirmed.

The Delhi Fire Department said three fire engines, along with a team from Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory, were rushed to the spot. The fire was quickly brought under control, with no damage reported so far. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and authorities said more details are awaited.

Separately, last week, a major fire had broken out at a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera–Rajokri border in the national capital, impacting nearby slum clusters as well. The fire department received an alert around 4:30 am and promptly deployed teams to the location.

Officials said as many as 24 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which were later brought under control.

(With Inputs From ANI)