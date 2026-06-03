Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; 10 killed

At least 10 people have been killed in the fire that broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Three people were rescued from the building and rushed to a hospital for treatment, while rescue teams continued searching the premises for others, they added.

Upon receiving the information, ten fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was soon brought under control.

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