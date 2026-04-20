Fire breaks out at Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra

A massive fire broke out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Monday.

Firefighters are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Fire broke out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. Firefighters have arrived at the refinery to control the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kjSvrSp304 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

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The fire broke out just a day before its scheduled inauguration. The incident triggered brief panic among officials, as the refinery is located barely one km from the event venue.

According to initial reports, the fire originated in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit). Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the site, prompting immediate activation of the refinery’s fire safety systems. Employees working in the affected area were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Officials confirmed that around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the site to battle the blaze, with emergency response teams and refinery personnel deploying in-built suppression systems to contain it.

Police control room officials told IANS the situation was brought under control after sustained efforts.

The Chief Minister’s Office described the incident as "minor" and confirmed the fire was fully extinguished.

The incident occurred sometime before Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was scheduled to arrive and review preparations for the high-profile inauguration event.

Despite the fire, officials indicated that there has been no major disruption reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is likely to follow.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully said, "The fire at the Pachpadra Refinery in Balotra is extremely serious and concerning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming tomorrow to inaugurate this refinery, built by the Congress party. Such an incident, just a day before, raises serious questions about the government's hasty arrangements."

"The BJP stalled this crucial Congress project for years, doubling its cost. This suggests the refinery isn't complete yet and is being inaugurated hastily for publicity purposes. Had the Chief Minister taken the time to avoid false marketing, perhaps such a major security lapse around such a crucial project wouldn't have occurred. This isn't just an accident, but the result of serious government negligence. I pray for everyone's safety in this accident," Jully added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Monday, marking an important occasion for the country’s energy and industrial sectors.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation India’s first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. The event is set to take place at around 11.30 a.m., after which he will also address a public gathering.

This refinery-cum-petrochemical complex represents a landmark achievement in India’s journey towards energy security and industrial growth.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the project has been established with a massive investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.

With a capacity of nine Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA), it stands as one of the most significant greenfield projects in the sector. The complex is designed as a state-of-the-art facility that integrates both refining and petrochemical production.

(with agencies input)







