Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Jasola during repair work

A fire broke out at Pacific Mall in the Jasola area of the national capital here on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Pacific Mall in the Jasola area of the national capital here on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The incident was reported at around 12:20 PM. "We received a call at 12:20 PM reporting a fire at Pacific Mall, Jasola. The fire broke out on the fourth floor. Repair work was underway in an empty cinema hall. Some bundles of thermocol were kept there, which caught fire during welding. No movie was being screened at the time. There are no reports of any casualties", Fire Officer Yashwant Meena told ANI. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Further information is awaited on the incident. 

