Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit in Visakhapatnam, one injured

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (July 13, 2020) night leaving one worker was injured.

The incident took place in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam. According to Suresh Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in -charge Visakhapatnam City, the fire was doused and one person was injured in the incident. Giving confirmation of the accident, the DCP said that the fire broke out at 10:30 pm on Monday.

"At least 90 per cent of the fire has been doused. Fire fighting operations are underway. We will investigate the matter," he added.

Ten fire tenders (7 state government and 3 local companies) were rushed to the incident site to douse the flames, according to officials.

Earlier, on May 7 due to Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam over 11 people lost their lives and 600 others were hospitalised.

(With agency input)