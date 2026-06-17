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  • /Fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi South Campus; no casualties

Fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi South Campus; no casualties

Following the alert, fire department authorities dispatched two Water Tenders (WT), one Water Bowser (WB) and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to the spot.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi South Campus; no casualties
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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