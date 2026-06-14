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  • /Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued

Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued

According to preliminary information shared by DFS, the fire affected a building comprising a basement, ground floor, and three upper floors, as well as a temporary structure on the third-floor terrace. 

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued
Image Credit: IANS

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