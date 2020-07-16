Fire breaks out at Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi, around 70 shanties gutted

A major fire broke out at Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and the firefighting officials managed to control the raging blaze at around 2 AM on Thursday. The fire gutted around 70 shanties but no one got injured in the incident.

According to Fire Department officials, they received a call about the incident at around 11:30 PM and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, more fire tenders were sent to control the fire . According to reports, the fire started in the garbage near the shanties before it engulfed around 70 shanties within no time.