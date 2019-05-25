Fire breaks out in godown at Kanpur's Collectorganj area

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday inside a godown in Collectorganj area of Kanpur.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. It is reported that at least five persons were rescued from inside the godown and efforts are currently being made to bring out anyone else who may still be inside.

There are no reports of any injuries or deaths so far.

This is the second major fire-related incident in the country in less than 24 hours after at least 20 people (19 students and a teacher) died when a fire broke out inside a coaching centre in Surat.