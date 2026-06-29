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  • /Fire breaks out on 22nd floor in Noida's Aranya society; AC blast suspected

Fire breaks out on 22nd floor in Noida's Aranya society; AC blast suspected

The AC blast caused a fire in a flat on the 22nd floor of the society located in Sector 119.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Fire breaks out on 22nd floor in Noida's Aranya society; AC blast suspected
Image Credit: Zee

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