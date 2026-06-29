A blast in the air conditioner (AC) unit has triggered a major fire in Noida's Aranya society. The AC blast caused a fire in a flat on the 22nd floor of the society located in Sector 119. The blaze triggered a large-scale emergency response with at least six fire tenders rushing to the spot. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, along with local police officials, is present at the site overseeing firefighting and rescue operations.
According to Noida Police, the fire broke out in a flat at Aranya Society under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. Fire Service personnel responded promptly after receiving the alert and immediately launched firefighting operations. Officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Efforts to completely douse the fire are still underway, and authorities are expected to provide further updates once the situation is fully under control.
Chief Fire Officer Pardeep Kumar said, "The fire was contained to the flat and prevented from spreading with the help of three teams of Fire personnel, six fire engines; an ambulance and teams of police were also deployed here. The affected family had informed us of a fire in their AC. They had vacated the flat as soon as the fire broke out."
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident in Noida. "The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. CM also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. The CM issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured," said the Chief Minister's Office.
Notably, the Fire Services Department has repeatedly asked the high-rise societies to strengthen their internal fire-fighting system that includes smoke alarm and sprinklers.
Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Department DIG Surya Kant Tripathi said that the department is working on a third-party verification system as well to ensure fire-readiness of the high-rise societies.
Due to rise in temperature, the case of AC blast has increased recently in cities specially in Noida and Delhi. Recently, a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Lucknow in which over a dozen people lost their live. The fire incident has triggered a widespread safety checks across the state.
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