हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Fire breaks out on container vessel off West Bengal Coast, Coast Guard mobilizes ships and aircraft

A container vessel X-Press Godavari, at anchorage off Sandheads in West Bengal has reported a fire onboard. The last port of call of this vessel was Kelang, Malaysia and she was headed for Kolkata.

Fire breaks out on container vessel off West Bengal Coast, Coast Guard mobilizes ships and aircraft
Representational image

A container vessel X-Press Godavari, at anchorage off Sandheads in West Bengal has reported a fire onboard. The last port of call of this vessel was Kelang, Malaysia and she was headed for Kolkata.

The ship has 15 crew on board. The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized three vessels to the location and one Dornier aircraft is airborne for surveillance and assessment. 

The vessel which has reported a fire is 150m long cargo carrier, holding containers. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

 

Tags:
West BengalFireContainer vessel
Next
Story

Exclusive: How Pakistan is supporting anti-India activities at Indo-Nepal border
  • 60,74,702Confirmed
  • 95,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M56S

Badi Bahas: UP will not tolerate criminals now