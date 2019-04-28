close

Fire

Fire breaks out outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in Delhi's RK Puram

Four fire tenders have reached the spot and fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Fire breaks out outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in Delhi&#039;s RK Puram

Delhi: A fire broke out in an area outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in Delhi's RK Puram, Sector 7, on Sunday, reports news agency ANI.

Live TV

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. No casualties have been reported.

(More details awaited)

FireSonia Gandhi Camp
