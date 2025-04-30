Fire In Bengal: 14 Killed As Flames Rip Through Hotel In Central Kolkata

At least 14 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Speaking to reporters, Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, said, "This fire incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. at the premises of Rituraj Hotel. Fourteen bodies have been recovered, and the teams have rescued several people". He said that the fire is under control, and the rescue operation is still underway.

"The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is underway. A special team has also been formed for the investigation," he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, says, "The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway." pic.twitter.com/D5c6KHtqgz — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Earlier, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar had urged the State administration to rescue the affected immediately, and called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

"I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," he said in a post on X.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar also slammed the Kolkata Corporation. "This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out...A lot of people are still stuck in the building. There was no safety or security...I don't know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.