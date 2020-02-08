हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai fire

Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, six fire engines rushed to spot

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.

Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, six fire engines rushed to spot
Pic source: Reuters

Thane: A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur, and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.

Tags:
Mumbai firefire Navi MumbaiPalm Beach Road
Next
Story

Delhi's largest unauthorised colony Neb Sarai beats cold wave to cast vote

Must Watch

PT9M55S

Chandni Chowk: Alka Lamba from Congress tries to slap AAP supporter after wrong comments claim