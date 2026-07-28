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  • /Fired for a protest? UP Professor alleges dismissal by Bareilly College after attending Jantar Mantar protest

Fired for a protest? UP Professor alleges dismissal by Bareilly College after attending Jantar Mantar protest

He has also noted that the college's own Principal had issued him a character certificate in May 2026 that spoke positively of his conduct and performance.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Fired for a protest? UP Professor alleges dismissal by Bareilly College after attending Jantar Mantar protest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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