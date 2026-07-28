/Fired for a protest? UP Professor alleges dismissal by Bareilly College after attending Jantar Mantar protest

A 32-year-old assistant professor from Bareilly has alleged that he was terminated from his teaching position at Ganna Utpadak PG College, Baheri, a day after he returned from participating in the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, who taught Commerce at the college, said that as soon as he reported back to work after attending the demonstrations in Delhi, he was informed that he had been dismissed.
He has publicly linked his termination directly to his participation in the protest, saying he went in support of students and even faced police baton charges, only to return home and lose his job.
Bhardwaj has alleged that Rajendra Kumar, the chairman of the college's managing society, has political affiliations with the BJP, citing photographs that reportedly show Kumar alongside local BJP figures and at RSS-linked events, as a possible reason behind his abrupt dismissal.
Bhardwaj has written to the college seeking clarity on the grounds for his termination.
In his letters, he has asked for verified copies of any complaints filed against him, a copy of any departmental inquiry conducted, details of a show-cause notice or charge-sheet if one was issued, and the minutes of the meeting at which the decision to remove him was taken.
He has pointed out that his appointment had prior university approval, and that as per procedure, terminating him would similarly require clearance from the Vice Chancellor or the affiliating university, something he says was not obtained before he was let go.
He has also noted that the college's own Principal had issued him a character certificate in May 2026 that spoke positively of his conduct and performance.
The college's Principal has responded to the allegations, though a detailed, on-record clarification from the institution on the specific reason for the termination is still awaited.
The matter is likely to draw further scrutiny given the questions Bhardwaj has raised about procedural compliance, and given the broader public attention already on the Jantar Mantar demonstrations.
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