Fires 1,000 Bullets Every Minute, Shatters Drones Mid-Air – Meet India’s New Air-Defense Monster Enemies Fear Most

India's New Air Defence System: India’s air-defence strength drew global attention during Operation Sindoor, when the armed the forces intercepted and destroyed between 300 and 600 drones sent across the border by Pakistan. Every single drone was brought down before it could cause damage, and that performance has now encouraged the military leadership to push for a more advanced and layered defence system.

India is already developing its own system, Sudarshan Chakra, which is often compared to Israel’s Iron Dome and the American Golden Dome. At the same time, the Army is evaluating modern imported systems to strengthen frontline readiness.

With drone attacks becoming more frequent and border tensions rising, the search for a reliable short-range shield has intensified.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Among the contenders, the Oerlikon Skyshield from a German defence manufacturer has emerged as one of the most serious options under consideration. The system has been designed to counter drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and fighter aircraft flying at low altitudes, making it suitable for modern battlefield threats.

Following the armed clash between India and Pakistan in May, the Army has shifted its focus strongly toward short-range air defence, often referred to as SHORAD. In that list, the Skyshield stands out because it can operate in all weather conditions and engage targets up to 5 kilometres away.

The entire system can be mounted on a truck or a container and deployed within a short time. Its modules can be added or removed depending on the terrain and mission.

What Makes Skyshield Stand Out

The system uses an unmanned search and tracking unit that keeps a constant 360-degree watch over the battlefield. It can detect potential threats from as far as 50 kilometres away and relay information immediately.

Its command post is built on the X-TAR3D radar, with the Skymaster battle-management system running the operations. The radar, cameras, sensors and other input sources work together, and the system is capable of taking decisions within 10 seconds based on incoming data.

The Oerlikon Skyshield is also equipped with two fully unmanned 35 mm Revolver Gun Mk3 systems. These guns can fire up to a thousand rounds every 10 minutes, striking targets without requiring a soldier to manually operate them. This automated response makes the system particularly useful during swarms of micro-drones.

The platform’s open architecture allows it to integrate India’s own short-range missiles, such as Akash-NG or QRSAM. When the guns and missiles operate together, they create a dense and layered defensive wall around key assets.

Another major feature is its AHEAD (Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction) technology. With this system, the fired round bursts in mid-air and releases tiny tungsten fragments. These fragments slice through drones while they are still in flight. The hit rate on micro-drones is said to exceed 90 percent, a level of accuracy regular ammunition cannot achieve.