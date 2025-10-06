Firozabad Encounter: ASP Anuj Chaudhary Escapes Death As Bullet Hits Vest; Fleeing Criminal Killed

Additional Superintendent of Police Anuj Chaudhary had a narrow escape during an encounter with a criminal in Firozabad on Sunday when a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, saving his life in what police described as an intense exchange of fire. The incident occurred when a criminal who had fled from police custody was cornered by law enforcement teams, prompting him to open fire at the officers who had surrounded him.

During the confrontation, one of the bullets fired by the fleeing criminal hit Chaudhary's bulletproof vest, which successfully stopped the projectile and prevented what could have been a fatal injury. The criminal who had escaped custody and subsequently opened fire on police was neutralized during the encounter, while one police officer sustained injuries in the exchange and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Who Is ASP Anuj Chaudhary?

Chaudhary, a former Indian freestyle wrestler and Olympian, belongs to the 2012 batch of Provincial Police Service officers. His career transition from international sports to law enforcement has made him a notable figure in the Uttar Pradesh Police, having joined the state police force in 2012 through the sports quota.

Recently, Chaudhary created history by becoming the first police officer recruited through the sports quota to be promoted to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, a milestone that garnered considerable attention within the force. The Yogi Adityanath government had promoted him to the Deputy SP rank and initially posted him in Chandauli before his current assignment in Firozabad district as Additional SP (Rural).

Why IS ASP Anuj Chaudhary Called UP's Most Controversial Cop?

However, Chaudhary's tenure has not been without controversy, as he has repeatedly found himself in the spotlight for statements that have sparked political and public debate. The controversy surrounding him intensified during the communal tensions that erupted in Sambhal in November 2024, where his role and public statements during the volatile situation came under severe scrutiny from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The main opposition party, Samajwadi Party, had specifically targeted Chaudhary over his conduct during the Sambhal incident, accusing him of making inflammatory statements that potentially aggravated the tense situation. Party leaders demanded action against the officer, questioning his approach to handling sensitive communal matters and raising concerns about his policing methods and public communication during crises.

