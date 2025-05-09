Firozpur News LIVE: India-Pakistan War, Drone Attack Residential Area, 3 Injured Panjab Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

Firozpur News LIVE: Fresh attacks were launched by Pakistan on Friday in Jammu and several areas of Punjab, including in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. According to agency reports, the loud explosions was heard in Pathankot and Ferozepur districts.

Sources said air raid sirens were sounded in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts. "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu told ANI. Indian Air Defnce have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.

According to Indian Express report, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called an emergency Cabinet meeting at his residence and assigned 10 of his Cabinet colleagues to hit the ground in the state and stay in the border areas. The government issued the orders on Friday, saying that the ministers have to be with the people.

Ferozepur Explosions, Air Raid Alert At Chandigarh Airport

After the incident in Ferozepur, the administration of the neighbouring border district has urged resident to remain calm and indoors. The authorities have reportedly issued an alert in areas surrounding the Chandigarh airport on Friday, including Mohali and Panchkula, warning residents about a possible air strike.

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent tourists were killed.