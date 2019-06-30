First batch of Amarnath Yatra flagged off from Jammu base camp

Jammu: Advisor to the Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, K K Sharma flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Amarnath Yatra after conducting a puja at the Jammu base camp on Sunday.

"The Yatra was flagged off today, just like the previous years all arrangements have been made for the Yatra. On behalf of the government, we went to Pahalgam and Baltal yesterday, all arrangements for the well-being of the devotees have been made all through the route between Jammu and Srinagar," Sharma told reporters here.

He said the adequate security arrangements had been made by the government for the Yatra and hoped the locals would continue their cooperation just like they used to do in the past. "Many organizations which come from outside and the locals are satisfied with the arrangement done by the government. Adequate security measures have been made for the Yatra. We hope for the cooperation of all people concerned and pray the devotees successfully conduct the Amarnath Yatra," Sharma added.