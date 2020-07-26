First batch of 'facilitated' Afghan Sikhs to land in India on Sunday

New Delhi: The first batch of Afghan Sikhs who were keen to be in India's promised facilitation mission will reach Delhi on Sunday at 1.3- on. This is the first batch includes 11 members in total.

The batch left from Kabul on Sunday. The Indian mission in Kabul shared the information saying,"Travel of some members of the Hindu and Sikh Community, interested in moving to India facilitated."

The batch includes a Delhi-based Afghan Sikh, Nidan Singh, who was abducted by terrorists and the rest of the ten are families of the Afghan Sikhs who were killed in the Kabul Gurudwara terror attack earlier this year.

More than 25 Afghan Sikhs and One Indian Sikh were killed on the March 25th Gurudwara terror attack in Kabul.