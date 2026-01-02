With yet another achievement under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Sufficient India) initiative, the Indian Army is on the cusp of becoming the world’s first military to induct the use of 155 mm ramjet-assisted artillery shells. This revolutionary technology, developed jointly by IIT-Madras and the Indian Army, is set to give a whole new dimension to the range and potential of tube artillery.

Successful Trials Conducted in Pokhran

The developmental firing trials of the indigenous ramjet shells were successfully carried out at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in the state of Rajasthan.

At the current stage, the project is being developed and optimized. The team is working on:

Parameters For Optimality

Callbacks for steady burn rates, even at Mach 3 velocities.

Air Intake System design, which would allow efficient compression of oxygen during flight.

Resistance while firing the shells using gun propulsion during Mach 3 velocities, where the shells have been designed to maintain their thrust.

Doubling the Range: 60km to 100km+ Standard 155mm artillery shells usually have a range of 30–40 km. However, ramjet technology would use an engine that breathes oxygen from the air to produce continuous thrust after being fired from the gun.

Initial Operational Range : From 60 to 80 kilometers.

: From 60 to 80 kilometers. Future Variants : targeted to exceed 100 kilometers.

: targeted to exceed 100 kilometers. Hypersonic Speed: The shots reach speeds of as much as Mach 3 ($3704.4 \\text{ km/hr}$), simply too fast to be intercepted.

Universal Compatibility-Retrofitting

One of the most significant benefits of this indigenous tech is its "plug-and-play" nature. According to Professor P.A. Ramakrishnan of IIT Madras, the system is designed to be retrofitted onto existing 155 mm shells.

That would imply that India does not have to make any new platforms; the ramjet shells can be employed across all existing and future artillery systems, including:

M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers

ATAGS-Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System

Guns Dhanush and Sharand

K9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzers

Strat Kartha: Deep Strike Capability Deep strikes through tube artillery, instead of highly expensive missiles, would provide the required decisive edge in high-intensity conflicts along borders with China and Pakistan.

Logistics Targeting: Able to destroy enemy command and logistics nodes and airfields well back from forward troops.

Counter-Battery Fire: The extended range allows Indian batteries to strike enemy guns while remaining out of the reach of their retaliatory fire.

Global Leadership: This technology positions India as a world leader in artillery innovation, significantly reducing import dependence and opening doors for high-tech defense exports.

