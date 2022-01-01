First day of New Year sees MASSIVE surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata - details here

New Delhi: On the first day of the new year, capital Delhi saw a massive surge, recording 2,716 fresh Covid cases - the highest single-day rise since May 21. Delhi also saw one death while the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections.

The picture is grim in India's financial capital too. Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. As per the bulletin, Out of 6,347 cases, 5,712 are asymptomatic. The state of Maharashtra, overall, reported 9,170 new cases, 1,445 recoveries, and 7 deaths today. Active cases stand at 32,225. The state reported 1,103 more than yesterday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 4,512 new COVID-19 cases, of which 2,398 registered in Kolkata.

Tamil Nadu reports 1,489 new cases, 611 recoveries, and 8 deaths today. Active cases stand at 8,340. Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet saw the bulk of new cases with 682 and 168 cases respectively, while the rest were spread across other districts.

Karnataka is also witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases. Witnessing a spike for the fourth consecutive day, Karnataka on Saturday reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,08,370 and the death toll to 38,340. The total number of active cases is now at 9,386. The state today registered 1,033 fresh infections, compared to 832 on Friday, 707 on Thursday, and 566 on Wednesday.

While states across the country have implemented certain curbs, these might become stricter in days to come if the situation doesn't come under control. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said whether further Covid-related restrictions need to be imposed in the national capital will be reviewed as hospital admissions are less, despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take a decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy, and oxygen consumption."

