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  • /First-ever International Film Festival marks return to Bollywood’s favourite paradise Kashmir

First-ever International Film Festival marks return to Bollywood’s favourite paradise Kashmir

Audiences across India fell in love with the Valley through stories of romance, youth and beauty, while tourism flourished alongside the film industry’s presence.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
First-ever International Film Festival marks return to Bollywood’s favourite paradise Kashmir
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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First-ever International Film Festival marks return to Bollywood’s favourite paradise Kashmir
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