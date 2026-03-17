World's first 'robot arrest': Police detain humanoid after 'harassing elderly woman' | Viral video

In a scenario that could have been lifted straight out of a science fiction novel, police were called to "detain" a humanoid robot following a street altercation with a 70-year-old female pedestrian, leaving the latter hospitalized with a heart condition triggered by fear.

This bizarre incident, which took place on March 12, 2026, has set off a global debate about whether robots have any place in our streets while at the same time becoming a global phenomenon, with netizens referring to it as the "perp walk" of an android, a first of its kind.

'You're making my heart race!': The night-time encounter

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This bizarre incident happened at about 21:00 last night near a residential area in Macau’s Patane district. According to the Macau Police, a 70-year-old Macau resident had stopped on the sidewalk to take a look at her phone.

When she turned back, she found herself face-to-face with a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, which had stopped directly behind her due to a narrow sidewalk, forcing it to stand still, illuminated by its built-in flashlights.

In a 16-second clip that is currently going viral, the elderly Macau resident is heard shouting at the robot, "You're making my heart race! You've got plenty to do, so what's the point of messing around with this? Are you freaking crazy?"

Cops Detained a Robot in China.



It Was Harassing an Old Lady pic.twitter.com/LqyXR57xvU — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 16, 2026

To this, the robot responded by raising its arms up in the air, which, according to experts, is a programmed response to avoid obstacles, but one that many have interpreted as a "surrender" pose.

The 'arrest': Police escort humanoid from scene

After the fight, two police officers arrived at the scene. From the footage obtained, the police were seen “detaining" the 127-centimeter-tall robot. One of the police officers was seen placing a hand on the shoulder of the robot as they led it away. The robot was not charged with a crime but was removed from the public area and impounded. The elderly woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination after complaining of not feeling well and experiencing palpitations. The following morning, the elderly woman was released and declined to make a formal complaint.

The suspect: A promotional tool for an education center

The owner of the robot was identified as the Study Hard Education Centre. Mak Kin Choi, the head of the center, confirmed that the Unitree G1 was being used for promotional purposes. The robot was being controlled by a combination of autonomous and human control by an operator in his 50s. The operator had apologized for the trouble caused by the robot and explained that they were testing the robot’s navigation system. The police have since given the center a formal warning and reminded the center “to exercise caution and always be mindful of the surroundings when operating the robotic device.”

The future of 'robocops' and public safety

The case has caused a firestorm of memes and serious discussions. On X, people have been joking about "robotic rights" and the need for "mechanical lawyers."

However, despite the unusual nature of the Macau case, the trend of integrating robots into law enforcement agencies is growing rapidly:

Singapore: The use of "Xavier" robots for identifying "undesirable social behaviors" such as the act of smoking.

China: The use of "AnBot" robots for the surveillance of transport hubs and for identifying people.

USA: Experts such as Professor Ivan Sun of the University of Delaware have predicted that fully autonomous robots for law enforcement agencies that are capable of identifying and chasing suspects could become the norm within the next five years.

With the proliferation of robots such as the Unitree G1, priced at around $16,000 and produced on a mass scale, lawmakers in countries such as Macau are now being forced to develop guidelines for human-robot interaction.

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