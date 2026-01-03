As India enters a new year in 2026, it finds itself on the cusp of a revolutionary technological leap in "green" transport. The country's first hydrogen-powered train has been readied to proceed into service along the route from Jind to Sonipat. The final load test runs have been scheduled this week at Jind Railway Station.

The Jind-Sonipat Route With A Distance Of 90 Km

The trial run is slated to begin on January 26, 2026, on the 90km-long route from Jind to Sonipat. The train configuration that will be used during the trial run will include two Driver Power Cars (DPCs) and eight passenger carriages. A joint report will be submitted to the government by Indian Railways, RDSO, as well as the Spanish collaborator, Green H Company.

High Speed Along With Revolutionary Fuel Efficiency

Designed to be fast and environmentally friendly, hydrogen-powered trains represent a substantial leap forward above conventional diesel-powered engines:

Top Speed: A maximum speed of 150 km/h is attainable by the train.

Fuel Ratio: With the use of the newest electrochemical technology, 9kg of water produces 900 grams of hydrogen for fuel, which is sufficient to power the train for 1 kilometer.

Capacity: The train has a hydrogen capacity of 3,000 kg and an oxygen capacity of 7,680 kg.

Infrastructure: India's Largest Hydrogen Plant

Jind is currently home to the country’s largest hydrogen production plant, erected in partnership with a Spanish company. The plant is fully functional with a 1.5 MW power supply to ensure a constant fuel output.

The train coaches have already reached the station at Shakur Basti. These include four Driver Power Car coaches and 16 passenger coaches. These are to be introduced in stages. These train coaches have been produced at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Key Features And Modern Facilities

The hydrogen train aims to reproduce the level of comfort and efficiency of a contemporary metro:

Dual Power: The Dual Power Driver Power Cars (DPC) are located on both the front and rear sides, both containing a 1200 HP motor engine.

Electrical Output: The fuel cells produce 3750 ampere DC current to drive the train.

Green Energy: All onboard facilities such as air-conditioning systems, lighting, and fans are powered by hydrogen energy.

Smart Design: Involves the use of automatic doors on both sides and digital display systems for the passengers.

A Model For Green Technology

Dr. Krishan Middha, Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Assembly and an MLA from the Jind constituency, welcomed this project as a matter of "personal pride for Jind." "Jind is now proud to be home to the country’s largest hydrogen plant. This is not only a giant leap for the state of Haryana, but it is also a benchmark for the whole nation for adapting to eco-friendly technology." In addition to its transportation use, it is expected to establish a new benchmark for protecting the environment and saving energy on India’s infrastructure development projects.

