First Indian Navy Entrance Test for Officers to be held September 2019: Know selection process

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is all set to conduct the first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) for direct entry of officers after graduation. The computer-based INET (Officers) exam will be held twice a year. The first test will be conducted in September 2019.

The University Entry Scheme (UES) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations will also continue, said the Navy.

“#IndianNavy introduces Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) for all graduate entries. INET (Officers) shall be conducted twice a year w.e.f Sep19. University Entry Scheme(UES) & Combined Defence Services (CDS) entries to continue as hitherto,” tweeted the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

The INET (Officers) will be in various centres across the country and will be used for screening for Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission Officer candidates for all graduate entries other than those that are screened by UPSC or University Entry Scheme.

Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation (or post-graduation for certain entries). Henceforth, shortlisting for SSB will be taken on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers).

Indian Navy will publish only one advertisement every six months and applicants will need to exercise their option for entries that they wish to be considered for, on the basis of their educational qualification. Details of entries, age and educational qualifications will be available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

“Candidates are advised to register once on the website to fill in their personal, communication and educational particulars, as well as upload their supporting documents. Doing this before the application submission window opens, is advisable in order to save time. Eligible candidates will receive automated email alerts when the application submission window opens,” said a release from the Ministry of Defence.

INET (Officers) exam selection process

INET (Officers) test will have four sections

English

Reasoning and Numerical Ability

General Science and Mathematical Aptitude

General Knowledge

Candidates need to pass in each section to be considered for SSB call up. Select few will be called up for SSB interview on the basis of performance in INET (Officers) and their entry preference. For the final Merit List, candidates would need to qualify in SSB and subsequent Medical Examination. Merit List will be drawn up on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers) and SSB marks. Selected candidates will undergo Basic Training at the Indian Naval Academy.