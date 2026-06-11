9,000 kg cargo, rough strips, and air drops: What makes the new 'Made in India' C-295 a total beast | VIDEO

Taking India one step closer to achieving self-reliance and becoming self-sufficient in defense production, the country’s first "Made in India" Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft made its maiden sortie yesterday.

The aircraft took off from the recently inaugurated Final Assembly Line facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The first test flight in this case plays a vital role in the post-production phase, ensuring that the aircraft receives clearance prior to induction.

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The 21,935 crores defence contract: Modernising the IAF's transport fleet

The test flight represents a significant achievement in the context of the multi-billion rupee defense contract signed by the Ministry of Defence and Airbus Defence & Space. Under the contract, the Indian Air Force will purchase 56 aircraft of the multirole transport aircraft type in order to replace its legacy fleet of Avro-748 tactical airlifters.

The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production… pic.twitter.com/nPkjpIENkD — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) June 10, 2026

IAF C-295 purchase scheme

16 Fly Away Aircraft :- Manufactured in Spain by Airbus

40 Made In India Aircraft:- Assembled in Vadodara, India by Airbus & TASL

The delivery of the first batch of locally manufactured aircraft is expected in September this year. It will be accomplished via a pioneering collaboration between world-famous Airbus Group and local company Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

A private sector success

In its official communication posted on X (formerly Twitter), Airbus Defence described this event as a real "turning point" for operations.

"A game changer in the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector," the company stated. "The programme's progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India. We are building the future of Indian aerospace."

The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.



The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability… pic.twitter.com/tsU0dQUdi5 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 10, 2026

This particular industrial ecosystem comprises more than 30 domestic suppliers and MSMEs manufacturing more than 13,000 components across India, adding value to India's industrial ecosystems.

IAF offers congratulatory notes, praises self-reliant India vision

In a gesture of congratulations to the collaborative team of joint efforts, the Indian Air Force expressed its appreciation for this accomplishment in terms of structural achievement.

It is noteworthy that the success in building the structure further highlights the increasing prowess of India in its aerospace industry and also emphasizes the steadfast dedication of the defense force towards nurturing homegrown defense capabilities within the greater ambit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The C-295 is an internationally acclaimed medium tactical transport aircraft with multirole capabilities, including hauling up to 9,000 kg of cargo, airdropping troops, undertaking aeromedical evacuations, and even taking off from rough, unprepared strips.

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