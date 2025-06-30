'First Of All, We Need To Free The Hostages': Netanyahu On Gaza war, Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel's operation against Iran had opened up "broad regional possibilities," while asserting that the top priority remained the return of the hostages held in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking to Shin Bet staff during a visit to a facility in southern Israel, Netanyahu stated, "First of all, [we need] to free the hostages. Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I believe that we will achieve both tasks." Local media interpreted the remarks as a signal that Netanyahu is prioritizing a hostage deal above other objectives, amid growing US pressure and reported plans for sweeping regional normalization agreements involving Saudi Arabia and Syria, The Times of Israel said.

Later Sunday night, Netanyahu led a high-level cabinet meeting at the IDF's Southern Command Headquarters in Beersheba to discuss ongoing efforts surrounding the Gaza war and potential hostage deal. The meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, ministers, Netanyahu's aides, and senior IDF officers. According to Hebrew media reports, the meeting concluded without a decision, with further discussions scheduled for Monday. Arab mediators were reportedly hopeful Israel would agree to send a delegation to Cairo during the meeting, The Times of Israel added.

On Monday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is set to meet American officials in Washington ahead of another round of indirect negotiations in Cairo. Dermer is expected to face mounting pressure from the Trump administration to bring an end to the Gaza war. Major sticking points remain, including Hamas's insistence on a permanent end to the war and changes to current aid delivery mechanisms, which the group claims are inaccessible and dangerous for Gazans.

Simultaneously, Netanyahu is believed to be planning a visit to the US in the coming weeks to advance a broader diplomatic initiative. This includes ending hostilities in Gaza and normalizing ties with additional Muslim-majority nations. According to IDF sources speaking to Channel 12, the army believes it has achieved most of its strategic objectives in Gaza and that further gains could risk the lives of remaining hostages.

President Donald Trump has urged both sides to make a deal, writing on Truth Social: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!" He has also publicly pressured Israeli prosecutors to drop charges against Netanyahu, citing the PM's role in negotiating with Hamas.

Trump is reportedly seeking to expand the Abraham Accords by including countries like Syria and Saudi Arabia. He echoed Netanyahu's optimism during a Fox News interview, saying Iran's containment could encourage more countries to normalize ties with Israel.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said the recent Israel-Iran conflict could be a turning point for the region. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Barrack, also the US special envoy to Syria, said, "What just happened between Israel and Iran is an opportunity for all of us to say: Time out. Let's create a new road, [and] Turkey is key in that new road."

Meanwhile, indirect Israel-Syria talks are reportedly underway. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who recently met Syria's Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, said with Trump's support, a Netanyahu-Sharaa meeting was possible. Syrian officials told Kan news that talks have so far centered on the withdrawal of IDF troops from a southern buffer zone. Notably, the return of the Golan Heights has not been raised by Syria under its current government, which is reportedly hostile to Iran and its proxies.