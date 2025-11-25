First Picture Of ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ Emerge Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony

The first images of the sacred flag destined to be hoisted atop the Ram Temple were unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the grand ceremony. This specially crafted flag, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, will be raised to mark the occasion.

Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, the flag weighs between two and three kilograms and has been engineered to withstand the conditions atop the temple’s 161-foot summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The radiant Sun depicted on the flag symbolises Lord Ram’s brilliance and valour, and the design also includes the ‘Om’ symbol and the outline of the Kovidara tree.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The triangular saffron flag to be hoisted atop the Ram Mandir is 10 feet high and 20 feet long, featuring the radiant sun symbolizing Lord Ram’s valor, the ‘Om’ sign, and the kovidar tree. It represents dignity, unity, cultural continuity, and the ideals… pic.twitter.com/Y4xcaqAsFb — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

The sacred flag embodies dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, representing the ideals of Ram Rajya. The Dharma Dhwaja will be hoisted on the temple’s ‘Shikhar,’ built in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style. Meanwhile, the approximately 800-metre-long surrounding boundary wall, or Parkota, is designed in the South Indian style, highlighting the temple’s architectural diversity.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to hoist the flag, extensive security arrangements have been put in place at all entry gates of the Ram Mandir. Special ‘prasad’ has been delivered for devotees expected to attend the ceremony. Additionally, Ram Path in Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers. For security reasons, guests will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises.

Devotees and priests expressed deep excitement and emotion on Tuesday, calling the day both historic and profoundly meaningful. Speaking to IANS, one devotee said, “This is a wonderful event and a proud moment for our Bharat. People have arrived here with great enthusiasm and happiness. Earlier, it did not feel as though Shri Ram was present here, but today, being here fills us with immense pride and energy as citizens of India. Words cannot express this happiness.”

Another devotee added, “Today, our long-standing aspiration for a Hindu nation feels closer to fulfilment with the inauguration being led by our Prime Minister. We are witnessing a moment that will be remembered in history. Devotees and workers from Kashi and other regions have already begun their journey to the temple, and once they arrive, they will take their positions to witness and celebrate this grand occasion at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.”

Priests also spoke about the emotional significance of the day. Priest Bhola Patwa recalled a prayer from decades ago: “I want to tell everyone that back in 1971, I prayed to Maharaj, Guru Maharaj Anant Shri Devrabhavji Maharaj, Jogi Sanbaradh, and Swamish Devrabhavji Maharaj, asking when people would be able to witness the temple, the deity, and the sacred site of Ram Janmabhoomi. Today, that vision has become a reality.”

Another priest said, “Today is a very exciting day, now that the Ram Mandir has been built. We express our gratitude to Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi. The temple has been constructed with great dedication, bringing about remarkable changes. It stands as a magnificent and inspiring structure, reflecting the devotion and tireless efforts of everyone involved.”

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will remain inaccessible to the general public until 2:30 pm due to the Prime Minister’s visit. Only invited guests with QR-coded passes will be allowed entry during this period to ensure smooth security arrangements. Regular darshan will resume after 2:30 pm. Considering the expected large turnout, darshan timings may be extended late into the night, and devotees travelling from other cities are advised to prepare for longer queues and adjusted temple routes.

The day following the ceremony will offer an extended darshan window of 15–16 hours, with no VIP movement, to accommodate visitors arriving after the flag-hoisting event.