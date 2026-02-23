Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020174https://zeenews.india.com/india/first-step-of-change-delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-highlights-government-s-achievements-3020174.html
NewsIndia'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights government’s achievements
REKHA GUPTA

'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights government’s achievements

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the past 365 days as a year defined by “public trust, commitment to service and the outcomes of good governance”.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights government’s achievements

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Monday attended a programme organised at Namo Ground, Khajuri Chowk, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency to mark the completion of one year of the Government.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the past 365 days as a year defined by “public trust, commitment to service and the outcomes of good governance”.

She stated that “First step of change, one year of development” is not merely a slogan, but a symbol of the positive transformation experienced in the lives of every citizen of Delhi. Over the past year, the Government has provided new momentum and direction to Delhi through transparent administration, a corruption-free system, accelerated infrastructure development, digital governance and welfare-oriented schemes. She said the year has instilled renewed confidence among citizens, with the Government prioritising the interests of all sections of society, including the poor, workers, women, youth and the middle class.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister further said that, guided by the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new model of good governance has been established in Delhi. She expressed confidence that the coming period will further accelerate the pace of development, equip Delhi with world-class facilities and ensure that the benefits of schemes reach every citizen.

She said the enthusiasm witnessed at the programme reflected the people’s strong support for the Government’s development and governance initiatives. Reiterating that the Government considers itself a servant of the people, the Chief Minister affirmed its continued commitment to the comprehensive development of Delhi. She thanked all party workers and the people of Delhi, stating that their trust remains the Government’s greatest strength and that, with this trust, the resolve to build a Viksit Delhi will continue to move forward.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, addressing the gathering, said that Delhi had to wait 27 years to witness a Chief Minister on stage while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed in front, a testament, he said, to the strength of the people’s mandate. He added that today, the people of Delhi have realised their aspiration of having a Chief Minister whose home and office doors remain open to the public 24 hours a day.

He further stated that there was a time when cases were registered against people for going to the banks of the Yamuna to perform Chhath Puja, and today, there is a time when commitments made have been fulfilled.

Delhi Cabinet Minister said that the Government today stands among the people, whether it is the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the operation of Atal Canteens, the induction of electric buses, the improvement of roads, the promotion of Delhi’s art and culture, or the organisation of grand events such as Kanwar Seva, Chhath Puja and Deepawali celebrations.

He stated that more than 365 works have been completed in 365 days under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

However, he added, this is only the beginning. With the goal of a “Viksit Delhi” aligned with the Prime Minister’s mission of a “Viksit Bharat”, the Government will continue to move forward with determination. Mishra said that a new era of transformation has begun in Delhi.

State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Ajay Mahawar and several other public representatives and distinguished citizens were present on the occasion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Fast Recipes
Fast and Filling Recipes for Sudden Hunger
Counter Terrorism Policy
PRAHAAR at forefront as government rolls out national counter terrorism policy
ethical fashion trend
How conscious consumers are transforming style industry with ethical fashion
Actor Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher performs ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ in severe pain
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh Returns From Retirement for ‘Ek Din’ After Aamir Khan’s Visit
top travel destinations
World's top travel destinations for 2026: Hotspots from Mexico, Nepal & more
electronics
Best Inverter Split ACs for Powerful Home Comfort on Amazon
CCPA imposes penalty
CCPA imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Delhi UPSC coaching institute for misleadin
Parth Samthaan
TV actor Parth Samthaan alerts fans about fake social media account
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Goyal