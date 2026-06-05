First time in 36 years: 'Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave 2026' set to begin in Kashmir

'Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave 2026' is scheduled to take place in Kashmir from June 6 to June 14. A round table conference, which is the main event of the conclave, will be held at the Sher-I-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, on June 13 and 14 in Srinagar. The conference theme is "From Exile to Excellence," a journey reflecting the resilience, renaissance, and return of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

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Organisers which include Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, Jammu-Kashmir Vichar Manch, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, Kashmiri Pandit Association Mumbai, Kashmiri Overseas Association USA, Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra Jammu, and All Minorities Employees Association of Kashmir said the objective of this conclave is to reconnect the Kashmiri Pandit community living this time across globe with their roots, temples, and ancestral heritage after decades of exile.

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The organisers believe that this tour will create "an emotional and historic journey of remembrance, connection, revival, and return."

All seven community organisations which had organised this conclave and tour are supported by over 30 organisations from India and abroad in total.

During this program, which will be for a week, the participants will tour heritage pilgrimage sites, like shrines and Shakti Peethas; among them are Martand Temple, Kheer Bhawani, and Sharda Peeth.

Apart from Indian states, the event has participants from the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. The motive is to provide a platform for discussions, conferences, and debates on the Pandit community's resilience, renaissance, and return.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, invitations have also been extended to prominent figures such as scholars, entrepreneurs, policymakers, youth representatives, artists, heritage experts, and civil society leaders to come together and put forward their views.

The debates and discussions are to pave the way forward for preserving the heritage of Kashmiri Pandits and passing it to the next generation for their future identity.

1990s exodus of Kashmir pandits is the most sensitive and politically significant event in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

To rebuild the heritage and religious culture of Kashmiri pandits Union Territory administration and the central government over the last few years have taken so many steps to reconstruct temples, preserve cultural sites, and strengthen ties with the global Kashmiri Pandit.

The timing of this conference is seen in a very important way as the debates regarding identity, security, reconciliation, and the return of Kashmiri Pandits back in the region are ongoing.

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