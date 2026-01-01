First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run An Guwahati–Howrah Route- Check Fare And Other Details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the Centre has completed the trial, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, with the Guwahati–Kolkata (Howrah) route selected as its first corridor.

Speaking at a press conference, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train sometime soon. According to ANI, the minister said there had long been a demand for new-generation trains and that the introduction of Vande Bharat chair car trains marked a new era for Indian Railways, receiving an overwhelming response from passengers across the country.

He said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed for long-distance journeys of over 1,000 kilometres and aims to offer a fast, comfortable, and modern travel experience. The train is equipped with advanced safety features, an improved suspension system, and world-class sleeper coaches to make overnight journeys more convenient.

"For a long time, there has been a demand for new generation trains. Vande Bharat chair car started a new era in Indian Railways. People started liking it a lot. Demands are being received from all corners of the country for running Vande Bharat trains," he said.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been designed keeping long-distance travel of over a thousand kilometers in mind. This train will provide a fast, comfortable, and modern travel experience to long-distance passengers. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with advanced safety features, an improved suspension system, and world-class sleeper coaches to make overnight journeys more convenient," the Minister added.

Fare of the Guwahati–Howrah route

The Minister also announced the fare structure for the Guwahati–Howrah route. For 3AC cost is approximately Rs 2,300, while the 2AC fare will be around Rs 3,000. Keeping the middle class in mind, the proposed First AC fare is approximately Rs 3,600.

According to Vaishnaw, total 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be ready and inducted into the rail network by the end of this year, with rapid expansion planned next year.

Indian Railways has successfully completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The trial was conducted on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph.

(With ANI inputs)