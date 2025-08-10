First-Year Student Brutally Ragged In Andhra Pradesh Hostel, Assault Caught On Video

New Delhi: A disturbing ragging incident has come to light from a boys' hostel in the Dachepalli area of Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh. A group of senior students allegedly assaulted a first-year intermediate student in a brutal and inhumane manner. The assault took place on August 7 but only came to public attention recently after a video of the attack surfaced online.

In the purported video, five second-year students, all minors, are seen surrounding the victim and physically assaulting him and beating him with sticks. The accused did not let go, no matter how much the victim tried.

According to local media reports, the victim was taken to the hostel by the accused seniors, where he was tortured and threatened with death. Shockingly, an outsider, not affiliated with the college, also assisted in the attack.

The video, now viral on social media, shows the victim being slapped multiple times by the group. He is seen sitting on the floor, visibly distressed, while one of the boys sits in front of him on a chair. Another boy kicks him. A particularly horrifying moment in the video shows one of the accused bringing what appears to be a live wire, as the victim pleads not to be shocked.

Local media reports confirm that the group gave the victim electric shocks and continued to beat him, while filming the act and issuing threats. Despite his resistance, the boy was overpowered and subjected to relentless abuse.

The victim’s parents have filed a formal complaint with the local police, the reports stated. However, they have expressed disappointment over the authorities’ slow response and lack of immediate action.

Police have now registered a case and launched an investigation. Given that all the accused are minors, the legal process will follow provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act. The role of the outsider involved is also being examined.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered protests from various student associations, demanding swift action and strict enforcement of anti-ragging measures. There has been no immediate statement from the college administration regarding the matter.

The case has raised serious concerns over student safety and hostel supervision.