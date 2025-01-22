Manipur News: The BJP has always been suspicious of Nitish Kumar's next move. The saffron party always tries to woo Kumar to keep his party JDU with the National Democratic Alliance. A few weeks ago, Kumar gave headache to the BJP after Lalu Yadav offered to take him back in the Mahagathbandhan fold. Now, the JDU has withdrawn support from the BJP-led Manipur government.

The JD(U) state unit in Manipur has decided to withdraw its support from the BJP-led Biren Singh government and has communicated this decision to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. According to the party's announcement on Wednesday, the sole JD(U) MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will now serve as a member of the opposition.

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD(U) state president Ksh Biren Singh said, "In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal."

"After JD (U) became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by JD(U)... As such, the seating arrangement of the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker," it added.

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three independents.