Fitness machine can get you a free platform ticket at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station

Indian Railways

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative that encourages people towards adopting a healthy lifestyle, the Indian Railways has installed a fitness machine at the Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi where people can exercise for a few minutes and get a free platform ticket.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about this unique initiative, which gives a friendly boost to people’s fitness goals.

The senior BJP leader also shared a video showing a person performing sit-ups on the fitness machine installed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station near Delhi-UP border. 

Piyush Goyal captioned the video as: "Fitness along with saving: A unique experiment has been done at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station to encourage fitness. Now platform tickets can be taken free of charge after exercising in front of the machine installed here." 

In his earlier tweet, Piyush Goyal had mentioned the use of the Segway at Goa's Madgaon railway station to warn passengers about safety there.

Piyush Goyal had then said that the Segway allows the Segway Security Forces to perform their work more efficiently with the help of technology.

68-year-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a fitness freak and yoga enthusiast, inspires millions of Indians to stay fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle than sports stars or film personalities.

PM Modi had last year launched ''Fit India Movement'' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi and has been actively spreading the message of healthy living.

PM Modi has underlined the importance of yoga on several occasions and campaigned spiritedly to augment its international recognition. The ancient Indian tradition got a global boost when the United Nations upheld his proposal to designate June 21 to be celebrated as International Day of Yoga every year.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysAnand Vihar Railway StationDelhiPiyush Goyal
