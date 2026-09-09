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  • /Abandoned in Balasore: How 5 rare baby orangutans uncovered an international trafficking ring | DNA

Abandoned in Balasore: How 5 rare baby orangutans uncovered an international trafficking ring | DNA

Five rare baby orangutans abandoned in Balasore have raised alarm over a suspected international wildlife trafficking ring, sparking a major investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Abandoned in Balasore: How 5 rare baby orangutans uncovered an international trafficking ring | DNA
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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