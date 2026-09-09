/Abandoned in Balasore: How 5 rare baby orangutans uncovered an international trafficking ring | DNA

Five baby orangutans were rescued from a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district, where they were found far from their natural habitat in Southeast Asia. The unusual discovery has led forest officials and other agencies to investigate suspected wildlife trafficking. The young animals have since been shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar and placed under veterinary care and quarantine.
ओरंगुटान को लेकर आने वालों की तलाश#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Orangutans@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/WXN2qlwH5O— Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 9, 2026
The five orangutans were found on September 8 in a forest area near Badapai village in Bhograi, Balasore district. The group includes three males and two females, with the animals believed to be less than one year old.
Local people first noticed the young apes in the trees and informed forest officials. The animals were safely rescued without the use of tranquilizers and were taken into official care.
Orangutans are not native to India. They naturally live in Southeast Asia, mainly on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. Their presence in a forest in coastal Odisha has therefore raised questions about how they reached the area.
Officials are investigating whether the animals were brought into India illegally. One possibility being examined is that they were abandoned by people involved in wildlife trafficking. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the animals’ country of origin, the route used to transport them or the people responsible.
The Odisha Police Special Task Force and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are involved in the investigation. Officials are working to establish where the orangutans came from and how they reached Balasore.
Wildlife trafficking is a serious international crime. INTERPOL has described illegal wildlife trade as a major area of activity for organised crime groups. The trade can involve live animals, animal parts and exotic pets.
In this case, officials have also raised concerns that the young orangutans may have been brought into the country for illegal sale or private ownership. The exact purpose of the suspected movement will be known only after the investigation is completed.
After their rescue, the five animals were taken to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. They have been placed in a quarantine area and are being monitored by veterinary teams.
Zoo officials said the animals underwent health checks after arriving at the zoo. They are being given food and kept under close observation. One animal reportedly had a fever but was stable after receiving treatment.
The young orangutans will remain under care while authorities decide their long-term custody and possible rehabilitation.
The discovery also recalls the death of Binny, a 41-year-old orangutan at Nandankanan Zoological Park. Binny died in May 2019 after suffering from age-related health problems and respiratory complications.
Binny had been brought to Nandankanan from Pune in 2003. At the time of her death, reports described her as India’s only orangutan.
The rescue of five young orangutans has raised important questions about illegal wildlife movement and the trade in exotic animals. Authorities are now trying to determine how the animals entered India and who brought them to Balasore.
For now, the five orangutans are safe at Nandankanan Zoo and remain under veterinary observation. The investigation is expected to provide more information about their origin and the circumstances that led to their abandonment in the Odisha forest.
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