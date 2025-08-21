Five Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, Third Incident In Four Days
Five schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday, days after a similar scare in the national capital. This marks the third such incident in just four days.
"Five schools in Delhi, including Prasad Nagar, Dwarka Sector 5, received bomb threats. Delhi Police and Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited," ANI reported.
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from BGS International Public School, Dwarka Sector 5, which is among the five schools in Delhi that received bomb threats today
Delhi Police and the Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ppMqGq2byG — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025
