Five Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, Third Incident In Four Days

Five schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday, days after a similar scare in the national capital. This marks the third such incident in just four days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

"Five schools in Delhi, including Prasad Nagar, Dwarka Sector 5, received bomb threats. Delhi Police and Fire Department are at the spot. More details awaited," ANI reported.

 

 

